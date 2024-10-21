Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 572,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

