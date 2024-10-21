Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE EFX traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.13. 223,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

