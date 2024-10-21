Elisa Oyj (ELMUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on November 14th

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Elisa Oyj Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ELMUY stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

