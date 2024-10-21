ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,002.56 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, ELIS has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.99 million and $3,002.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,763.10 or 1.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00066390 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10362999 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,753.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

