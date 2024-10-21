Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $11.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $906.21. The company had a trading volume of 529,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.