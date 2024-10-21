Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

