Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of EOS opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

