Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of EOS opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
