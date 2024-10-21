Eaton Cambridge Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 17.5% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 1,078,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,127. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
