Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $297.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,730. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $306.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.