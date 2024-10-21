Dymension (DYM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.36 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Dymension has a market cap of $386.17 million and $36.36 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00002679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,048,755 coins and its circulating supply is 209,541,186 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,003,347 with 209,427,889 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.73470284 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $28,718,310.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

