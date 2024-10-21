CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 3,533,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

