Cronos Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $6.78 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00041256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.