Critical Survey: Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 41.79% 2.27% 0.82% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Centrica 0 0 2 2 3.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talen Energy and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Talen Energy currently has a consensus target price of $205.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Talen Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Centrica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Centrica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 3.47 $613.00 million N/A N/A Centrica $28.63 billion 0.30 $4.89 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Centrica on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; development and operation of large-scale power assets; building of solar farm and connecting to grid; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; offers central heating, boiler and controls, plumbing and drains, and electrical appliance insurance covers; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides metering assets and services, vehicle leasing, and energy management products and services; constructs battery storage and gas peakers; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

