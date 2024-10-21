Cosmos Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $254.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00007273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00041216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

