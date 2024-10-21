Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00007001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $109.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00041602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

