Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

