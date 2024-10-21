Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

