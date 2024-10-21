Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

