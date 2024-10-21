Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance
VLRS opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $833.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.67.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
