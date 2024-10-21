Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $715.46 million and $33.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00538026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00104619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00229090 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00072838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,056,011,089 coins and its circulating supply is 4,531,008,337 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,055,765,638.57 with 4,530,765,625.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16594447 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $34,802,573.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

