Comparing Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) and Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wesfarmers and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and Tile Shop”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A $1.19 19.62 Tile Shop $359.68 million 0.81 $10.07 million $0.21 31.29

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than Wesfarmers. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A Tile Shop 1.50% 4.47% 1.67%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Wesfarmers on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores. It also provides hardware and software repairs, system security solutions, wireless and wired networking services, virus and spyware prevention and removal, and data backup and recovery solutions. In addition, the company manufactures and supplies ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and industrial chemicals; manufactures, imports, and distributes phosphate, nitrogen, and potassium-based fertilizers; supplies polyvinyl chloride resins; produces wood-plastic composite products; and manufactures and distributes sodium cyanide. Further, it produces and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas; supplies and distributes maintenance, repair, operating products, and industrial safety products and services; manufactures and markets industrial, medical, and specialty gases and equipment; supplies tools, safety gear, personal protective equipment, electricals, work wear, and industrial supplies; and provides risk management and compliance services, as well as footwear; safety products, uniforms, engineering supplies, and packaging services; and engages in other businesses. Additionally, the company provides health, beauty, and wellbeing products and services; clinical cosmetic and skin care treatments; retail support services; distributes pharmaceutical goods; and operates online marketplace and data sharing platform. Wesfarmers Limited was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

