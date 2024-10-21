Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42% Fiverr International 3.17% 5.67% 1.91%

Volatility and Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $228.29 million 3.59 -$58.29 million ($0.15) -33.66 Fiverr International $372.22 million 2.32 $3.68 million $0.22 101.73

This table compares OLO and Fiverr International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OLO and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fiverr International 0 4 6 0 2.60

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.62%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats OLO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

