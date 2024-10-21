Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Veralto during the first quarter valued at $237,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veralto by 753.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after acquiring an additional 465,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $39,343,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.07. 960,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

