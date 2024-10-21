Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$209.38 and last traded at C$209.87, with a volume of 3756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.68.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

