Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $220.21, but opened at $215.40. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $209.90, with a volume of 2,273,096 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,028,357.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

