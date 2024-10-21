Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 80096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -342.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $115,045. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,543 shares of company stock worth $247,145,339 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

