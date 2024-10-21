Clarus Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $7,523,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.