Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.76. 381,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,990. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 121.80%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

