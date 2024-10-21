Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 6,217,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,410,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
