Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 6,217,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,410,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.