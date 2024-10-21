Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE:CGX opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$658.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.01.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

