Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.