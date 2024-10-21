Cheelee Self Reported Market Cap Tops $253.63 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $253.63 million and $6.26 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $13.11 or 0.00019222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00256752 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,465.00690851 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.08973463 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,537,329.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.