Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.
Ceres Global Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$102.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Global
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.