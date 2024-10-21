CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $29,000 Investment in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. 77,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

