CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 115,964 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

