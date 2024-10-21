Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 377,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter.

BSCX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. 58,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

