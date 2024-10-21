Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.0 %

PHM stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.51. 1,269,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,352. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

