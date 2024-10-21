Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 366.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 396,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

