Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CAR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. 319,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.