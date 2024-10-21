CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 220,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 72,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CardioComm Solutions Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

