Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 726 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 475,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

