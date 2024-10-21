Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. 30,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,515. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

