CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 97,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 78,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 43.42 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

About CANEX Metals

(Get Free Report)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.