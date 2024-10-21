Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $94.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,011 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

