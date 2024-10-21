Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 175,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

