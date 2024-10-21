Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.44 and last traded at $161.82. Approximately 6,294,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,051,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

