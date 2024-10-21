BKV (NYSE:BKV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

In other BKV news, insider Mary Rita Valois purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $275,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Rita Valois bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

