Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

CVX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.59. 1,257,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,072. The company has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.62. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

