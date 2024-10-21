Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $76.37. 5,087,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.