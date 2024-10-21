Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 12,566 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Xometry Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

